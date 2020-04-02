



In the midst of concern over COVID-19, health professionals have encouraged “social distancing.” Restaurants around the metro area are stepping up by offering curbside pick-up, take-out and/or delivery. Here’s a list of some restaurants in the metro area offering this service.

DISCLAIMER: Some restaurants have announced they’re closing even to curbside/takeout service since first announcing they would be open. The best way to ensure if a restaurant listed below actually offers service right now is to contact them directly.

If you have a restaurant to add to this map, please contact us here. Please include the restaurant’s procedures for ordering, direct web link and phone number.

Chains

In addition to the restaurants featured in the map, a number of chain restaurants have also announced they have curbside, takeout and/or delivery options in the Twin Cities. (Please check their websites for further information on specific locations.) The list includes: Applebee’s, Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Burger King, Carl’s Jr., Chic-Fil-A, Chipotle, Dairy Queen, Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin’ Donuts, Five Guys, IHOP, Jack in the Box, Jimmy Johns, KFC, Little Caesars, McDonald’s, Olive Garden, Panda Express, Panera Bread, Papa Murphy’s, Pizza Hut, Qdoba, Quiznos, Red Robin, Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell, TGI Friday’s, Wendy’s and others.

