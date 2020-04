CHANGE OF HEART – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffries) must infiltrate a faction gala event in order to rescue Harry (Rupert Evans); Macy comes to a stunning conclusion. Also starring Jordan Donica and Poppy Drayton. Craig Shapiro directed the episode written by Aziza Aba Butain and Nicki Renna (#217). Original Airdate 4/10/2020 @ 8pm