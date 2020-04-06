Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

This was good but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling. Happy to announce that our baby was born and we are safe, happy, and healthy at home ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kt9Yfn79FV — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) April 2, 2020

Maison said, "Sometimes I lick Hazel, because that's a kiss in dog language. But it can be pretty rough because of all the hair in my mouth." — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 6, 2020

You guys…my bedroom door just opened by itself. Like turned handle and opened. Wtf am I supposed to do? — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) April 2, 2020

I closed the door and it just opened again. I mean this has to just be some weird wind cross breeze thing right? The window is open? pic.twitter.com/vZLVgIuydy — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) April 2, 2020

“They want us to be invisible because of their own fears. They want to erase us so we will shine even brighter.”

The trans community is so beautiful and we have come so far, but there are many we’ve lost along the way. #transdayofvisibility is for them. #TransIsBeautiful pic.twitter.com/cxLDRK6tRJ — Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) March 31, 2020

Connecting with my middle school roots and signing songs from Wicked in my kitchen. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 1, 2020

I put makeup on for the first time in a good while today and all I can say is…concealer is a hell of a drug. — Madeleine Mantock (@missmads) April 2, 2020