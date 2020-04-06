Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
This was good but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling. Happy to announce that our baby was born and we are safe, happy, and healthy at home ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kt9Yfn79FV
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) April 2, 2020
Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone. ❤️
Maison said, "Sometimes I lick Hazel, because that's a kiss in dog language. But it can be pretty rough because of all the hair in my mouth."
— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 6, 2020
You guys…my bedroom door just opened by itself. Like turned handle and opened. Wtf am I supposed to do?
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) April 2, 2020
I closed the door and it just opened again. I mean this has to just be some weird wind cross breeze thing right? The window is open? pic.twitter.com/vZLVgIuydy
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) April 2, 2020
“They want us to be invisible because of their own fears. They want to erase us so we will shine even brighter.”
The trans community is so beautiful and we have come so far, but there are many we’ve lost along the way. #transdayofvisibility is for them. #TransIsBeautiful pic.twitter.com/cxLDRK6tRJ
— Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) March 31, 2020
Connecting with my middle school roots and signing songs from Wicked in my kitchen.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 1, 2020
Happy Bday Mommy! I pray for half the strength you’ve shown me throughout my life. I remember when you turned 30 I told you you were old, boy was I trippin. Lol. I’ve learned to stop teasing you because I’m not too far behind you. 😩. Have a beautiful day beautiful girl. I love you deep! ❤️ Oh and you STILL looking like a young Jawn 😎
I put makeup on for the first time in a good while today and all I can say is…concealer is a hell of a drug.
— Madeleine Mantock (@missmads) April 2, 2020
Tomorrow. @ShiriAppleby is home at the Crashdown. Episode 204 directed by the OG herself. Tune in! 9/8c @CWRoswellNM #RoswellNM #Roswell pic.twitter.com/KRtqmpBXHq
— Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) April 5, 2020
Happy 4th birthday to my little shadow and favorite soul on the planet. Elvy, you’ve saved me in so many ways. Especially during this quarantine ! I love you so much buddy 💕 pic.twitter.com/VsSVvSIAge
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) April 1, 2020