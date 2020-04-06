Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw


Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

EW.com: Roswell, New Mexico Star Lily Cowles On Isobel’s Self-Empowerment 

 

TV Guide: All The Vampire Diaries & The Original Easter Eggs In Legacies Season 2

 

TVLine: Riverdale Musical First Look: Cheryl, Kevin and The Gang All Get Angry as Hedwig

Riverdale — “Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town” — Image Number: RVD417d_0538b — Pictured (L – R): Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Elite Daily: Katy Keene’s Reference To Archie In Riverdale Revealed Where He Is In 5 Years

 

Screen Rant: 10 Best Behind The Scene Photos From Riverdale

 

Men’s Health: Everything We Know About All American Season 3

