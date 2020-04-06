



Dylan Walsh is set as a series regular opposite Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in Superman & Lois, The CW’s straight-to-series drama about the iconic DC couple. Walsh will play the popular comic book character General Lane, father of Lois and Lucy.

Walsh’s Samuel Lane is a no-nonsense Army general who’s determined to keep America, and the world, safe from all threats – from this world or beyond. Lane’s a workaholic who demands nothing but excellence from all those in his life. Click HERE to read more.