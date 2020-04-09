PEOPLE PRESENTS HARRY & MEGHAN: A ROYAL REBELLION

Airs Wednesday, April 22 from 8-10 pm on The CW Network

April 6, 2020 (Burbank, CA) – PEOPLE PRESENTS HARRY & MEGHAN: A ROYAL REBELLION is a two-hour documentary special event that examines Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from royal life – not just what happened, but why, how, and what it all really means – with the authority and access provided by Meredith Corporation’s PEOPLE. Produced by the television production division of Meredith, the primetime special airs Wednesday, April 22, (8:00-10:00pm ET) on The CW Network.

From their captivating love story, to their shocking exit from royal life, the world has been fascinated with every twist and turn in the romantic real-life drama of Harry and Meghan. A team of full time, royals-focused PEOPLE reporters in New York and London break down the ins-andouts of all things royal, offering new updates and insights into the couple who have thrown out the royal playbook. Informative, a little irreverent at times, and decidedly entertainment-driven, PEOPLE PRESENTS HARRY & MEGHAN: A ROYAL REBELLION is a chronological retelling of the couple’s story via interviews and archival footage using animation, graphics, fun explainer pods (what IS a duchess anyway?) and commentary.

PEOPLE PRESENTS HARRY & MEGHAN: A ROYAL REBELLION takes a deep dive into the couple’s different upbringings and common values; the whirlwind courtship leading up to their engagement and wedding; their common attitude toward breaking with tradition; their challenging relationship with the press; the events leading up to their announcement to step down from senior royal duties; predictions for their next chapter in North America, and more.

PEOPLE PRESENTS HARRY & MEGHAN: A ROYAL REBELLION is produced by

the television production division of Meredith Corporation for The CW Network with executive producers Jennifer Ducker, Dan Wakeford, Bruce Gersh and Bruce Robertson.

