THE RIVERDALE HIGH VARIETY SHOW — After the previous debacles of “Carrie: The Musical” and “Heathers: The Musical,” Kevin (Casey Cott) decides to revive Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a variety show. But when Mr. Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) forbids him from performing a number from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” Kevin and the gang rally against their principal – each by performing a number from “Hedwig,” turning the variety show into a full-fledged musical that reflects the students’ inner lives and struggles. And amidst all the drama, one forbidden “showmance” begins to blossom. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams (#417). Original airdate 4/15/2020.