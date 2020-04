PAST AND PRESENT – An urgent problem leads Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) to seek help from their father, while Macy (Madeleine Mantock) discovers a shocking secret about her past. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Rupert Evans directed the episode written by Joey Falco & Zoe Marshall (#218). Original airdate 4/17/2020 @ 8pm.