Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Dreaming of being back outside, but proud to be #shelteringinplace . Thinking of all of you and your health and safety during this trying time. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/CEjc9s765V
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) April 6, 2020
The climactic scene in Pixar's "Onward" is truly one of the most inspired moments I've ever seen in animated film.
— Carlos Valdes (@Tha_Los) March 7, 2020
I know there’s no new Flash for a while, so I thought I’d share this. This was from a fitting for the season 5 suit during our hiatus between seasons 4 and 5. I have like 30 pictures from this day because I was so excited. I flew to Vancouver for about 4-5 hrs for this fitting and then home to LA the same day. This was before they had the actual fabric for the suit, hence the black. After I saw it like this I kinda wanted a black Flash suit though…
Team Padalecki accepts your challenge @mishacollins! We are here to #SupportHeroNurses with the #SPNFamily https://t.co/EqK3eJQp2K https://t.co/66JYWHlbjD pic.twitter.com/gOlE2euHRR
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) April 8, 2020
Dot is stealing my sandwich!!! 😡😡 For real though, @snarfssandwichesatx is my favorite spot, and has been keeping me fed during these crazy times. AND, they’re donating a boatload of sandwich’s to feed Austin first responders!!!! PLEASE support their “See A Sandwich, Send A Sandwich”program!! 🙏🙏❤️❤️ I’d like to officially nominate @ascensionseton for a platter 😁
Check out that sweet zit on my forehead. One of the cool things about this shoot for @pulsespikes was the fact that they do no retouching. Yes, part of me is like FML, but the better part of me says…YES let’s stop perpetuating unrealistic standards of perfection. 💯 pic.twitter.com/87WY5pCpRY
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) April 8, 2020
you ever get to the bottom of the popcorn bag and the bits have become too small so you take out a spoon to scoop it out?
— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) April 12, 2020
I’m eating bagel bites and watching Big Fat Liar, so you could say I’m living my best damn life.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 10, 2020
Happy Easter everyone:)🙏🏾❤️
— China⁷ (@chinamcclain) April 12, 2020
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING ALL AMERICAN!!! Tic Toc! pic.twitter.com/xUgQ2IlrMY
— Taye Diggs (@TayeDiggs) April 11, 2020
Pms is amped a few levels in quarantine.😬🐺🤷🏽♀️🌓🌷
— Melonie Diaz (@Melonie_Diaz) April 12, 2020
I’m on Whose Line tonight. It’s an actual dream come true. @cwwhoseline at 8/7c on @TheCW followed by an all new episode of @CWRoswellNM at 9/8c! #WhoseLine #RoswellNM pic.twitter.com/ie3L8AR2dB
— Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) April 6, 2020
please read!!! community youth theatre is where I learned to be brave. it’s where I learned that what I thought and cared about mattered. it’s where I learned to use my voice, my creativity, and my love for storytelling to help other people. it was a home away from home, a second family, a place to go to be encouraged & supported when I felt small & scared. it is all of those things for so many kids right now. • my hometown youth theatres are struggling to stay alive during the COVID-19 pandemic—and maybe you’re in a place where you can help. tonight they’re hosting a virtual cabaret (I’ll be opening with a little welcome message) featuring young artists to raise money to keep their doors open once this has passed. • come join us in their Facebook group to stream the cabaret TONIGHT @ 5pm PST! link in my stories 💙 the donation link is in my bio. support these emerging artists if you’re able!!! • (of course, many aren’t in a place to donate right now and that’s absolutely okay. if you can share any of the links, or tag people below, that would be an incredible help, too) ❤️ (and yes I’ve had many hair colors throughout the years)
going on egg hunts in my mind- Happy Easter you guys ! Sending you so much love 💐🐥🥚🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Dq1MbrOzUs
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) April 12, 2020
I played The Sims for 11 hours, how’s your Easter so far?
— Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) April 12, 2020