I know there’s no new Flash for a while, so I thought I’d share this. This was from a fitting for the season 5 suit during our hiatus between seasons 4 and 5. I have like 30 pictures from this day because I was so excited. I flew to Vancouver for about 4-5 hrs for this fitting and then home to LA the same day. This was before they had the actual fabric for the suit, hence the black. After I saw it like this I kinda wanted a black Flash suit though…