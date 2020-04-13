KEEPING SECRETS – Blake (Grant Show) gets closer to finalizing an important deal while Cristal’s (Daniella Alonso) big charity event approaches. Fallon (Liz Gillies) searches out the perfect wedding gift for Liam (Adam Huber), and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) gets a lesson in friendship from Colby (Sam Adegoke). Also starring Alan Dale, Robert Christopher Riley, Elaine Hendrix, Maddison Brown and San Underwood. Elodie Keene directed the episode written by Aubrey Villalobos Karr (#318). Original airdate 4/17/2020 @ 9pm.