



Saturday, April 18th from 8-10pm on CW11 Seattle

One World: Together At Home is a global special curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, premiering Saturday, April 18, in celebration and support of health care workers and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).

It will include appearances and performances by today’s most notable entertainers — and on Tuesday, the organization released a new list of participants, including Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Céline Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, the Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher, Victoria Beckham, and more.