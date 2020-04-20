WHO’S A HERO NOW? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most stand-up citizens. Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) limits are tested. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Daphne Miles (#117). Original airdate 4/26/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.