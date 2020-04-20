Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Smile. Pass it on. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/sjy4u30xCY
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) April 19, 2020
One last time.
Thank you for sharing the road with us @EW, and for always telling the story so beautifully @samhighfill. We are grateful to have had you riding (and writing) shotgun.https://t.co/FoaGSUxoGc
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) April 14, 2020
Last summer we set out to start our 15th and final season of #Supernatural. The kind folks over at @entertainmentweekly thought they’d take a few pics as we set out on our final journey. Even though we haven’t completed the journey just yet…you can Check out all the pics and the article at https://ew.com/tv/supernatural-stars-cover-ew-to-reflect-on-the-shows-undying-legacy/. Thanks to EW and especially @samhighfill for making us laugh. It was a good day.
If you’re at your wit’s end with quarantine like I am, join my #PlayAtHome scavenger hunt! Final days to register. Get on it, guys! https://t.co/xK7faUkRn5#StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/SkqXBnQdCp
— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 19, 2020
Now that I have all this free time to play, I understand why kids want new toys all the time. #Quarantine
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) April 17, 2020
The good folks at #BeHippy @peacelovebehippy & I are partnering to raise money for @nokidhungry. 🧡 50% of the sales of all #BeAGoodHuman products (shirts, hoodies, stickers) goes to #NoKidHungry during the month of April! I’m a big fan of their comfortable clothing with a great positive message—and also helping food get to children in need. 👊🏻✌🏼😄 (link in bio)
I’ve really spent all day listening to music on my couch. My right shoulder hurts from all the absent minded shimmying its been doing 😒
— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) April 20, 2020
lift 👏🏽 up 👏🏽 your 👏🏽 haaaaaaaaaaaands 🙌🏽 thanks for watching and GOODNIGHT #riverdale pic.twitter.com/3KUMIsGNcG
— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) April 16, 2020
Taking a nap without setting an alarm is the most thrilling thing I will do all day.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 17, 2020
Apple TV remotes are so annoying
— KJ Apa (@kj_apa) April 15, 2020
Being a petty bastard all 2020, internet edition
— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) April 17, 2020
Tonight at 9/8C the finale of @cw_nancydrew will premiere on @thecw. The first photo was one of our first events together as a cast and little did we know what a beautiful family this would turn into. Thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart, the cast, the crew, the writers, our production team, everybody on this – and especially the people who have tuned in every single week and shared this with us. Though it is a very sensitive time, there is a lot to celebrate tonight from the last year of hard work and yes, every person on this set gave it their absolute 1,000 %. Love you Drew Crew and can’t wait for season 2.
Be careful what you wish for…because it just might come true! 🤫 Thanks for watching with me tonight! 💕 #KatyKeene
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) April 17, 2020