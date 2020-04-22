Filed Under:cw11 seattle, dc's legends of tomorrow, kstw, Legends of Tomorrow, the cw

WE’VE GOT COMPANY – With Sara (Caity Lotz) recuperating from her latest battle, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) starts to notice something might not be right with her.  Still searching for the Loom, Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Zari (Tala Ashe) find themselves trapped in a 1910 boarding house with a slew of out-of-time Encores.  Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan), Gary (guest star Gary Tsekhman) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) take a trip while Nate (Nick Zano) and Charlie hold down the Waverider.  Olivia Swann also stars.  David Geddes directed the episode written by Jackie Canino (#510). Original airdate 4/28/2020 @ 9pm. 

