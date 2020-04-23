“Arrow” lives on! Stars Katie Cassidy, Juliana Harkavy and Katherine McNamara join Access Hollywood via Zoom to reflect on the hit CW series and their favorite memories and behind-the-scenes bloopers from eight seasons – including the time Katie’s first love scene with Stephen Amell went a little awry! And, are there any updates on the hopeful “Green Arrow and the Canaries” spin-off? The actresses also share their quarantine habits, what they’re binge-watching and which one of them is ready to shave her head! “Arrow: The Eighth & Final Season” is now available on Digital and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on April 28.