BELOW THE RADAR – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is forced to turn her attention from Max (Casey Deidrick) when Guiding Hope’s monetary surplus puts them on the radar of IRS agent Josh (Theodore Bhat). Meanwhile, Jess’s (Brooke Markham) interest is piqued by a new employee and Felix (Morgan Krantz) decides to take matters into his own hands. Dean (Rich Sommer) gets closer to information he can use against Nia (guest star Nicki Micheaux) and Darnell (Keston John) explores his options. Ryan McFaul directed the episode written by Flint Wainess (#203). Original airdate 4/30/2020 @ 9pm.