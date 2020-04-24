HIDING YOUR FEELINGS – With the pressure of the Meta Gala, Katy (Lucy Hale) is being pulled between her new roles. Pushing through everything, Katy takes a designing risk for the Meta Gala that she hopes pays off and top everything off, Katy hears back from Parsons. Pepper (Julia Chan) goes head to head with her foe by making a splash at the Meta Gala to help promote Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and the Pussycats and The Pepper Plant, but all might end badly when her foe gets to Alex. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) decides to figure himself out, but her learns some surprising information about his parents. Meanwhile, KO (Zane Holtz) asks for Katy’s help and KO finds himself sticking up for Katy, which could put her job in jeopardy. Camille Hyde and Katherine LaNasa also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Sara Saedi (#111). Original airdate 4/30/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.