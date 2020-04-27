SEASON FINALE

In the season finale, The Charmed Ones must stop the Faction from reaching the sacred tree in the Command Center before disaster strikes. In the meantime, Mel (Melonie Diaz) has a surprising encounter with Ruby (guest star Bethany Brown), Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) newfound powers prove a double-edged sword, and Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) deal with a new twist in their relationship. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin and Christina Piña (#219). Original airdate 5/1/2020 @ 8pm.