Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Leather & Lace from last week’s #Dynasty ✨ pic.twitter.com/yjw4XweBKr
— Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) April 22, 2020
you light up my life pic.twitter.com/Z7DRUq03DI
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) April 27, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Far too often, #LGBTQ students are silenced at school because of the verbal harassment that 8 out of 10 face in the classroom or online. This Friday, April 24, join me in supporting LGBTQ students on the #DayOfSilence, the largest student-led national protest for safe and inclusive schools – and help break the silence and raise your voice for our future through @GLSEN's national voter registration campaign, Break the Silence: Your Vote, Your Voice. Get registered at glsen.org/vote I nominate @meagantandy @nicoleamaines @lucyhale
To those of us fighting battles and dealing w/ struggles, pls know you are not alone. I know it’s difficult sometimes bc for whatever reason, you’re unable to speak about it and you’re handling it alone. Just know, I see you and I hear you. You’re not alone💛
— Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) April 25, 2020
From our @TheCW family, THANK YOU. To everyone on the frontlines for keeping us safe. #HealthHeroes #CWGrateful pic.twitter.com/xCb0roXgNy
— Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) April 21, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Is Throwback Thursday still a thing? Doesn’t matter. This is me, two years ago. I was tanner, sadder, and gearing up to shoot my first season of TV. What a difference a couple years can make. While I’m still tan, I’m happier. Plus, I have my own merch that I never take off. Can’t wait to share the next line with you on May 2nd ❤️
I’m rooting so hard for Auntie Paula 😩
— Madeleine Mantock (@missmads) April 25, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Also! One way you can help the earth is by lessening or completely eliminating your meat and animal product intake! By eating plant based for ONE day you can save: -1100 gallons of water -45 lbs of grain -30 sq ft of forest -10 lbs of CO2 And a precious animal. Animal products can also contribute to heart disease, diabetes and other degenerative diseases. Eating plant based (even starting with a couple days a week) has SO many benefits and you can do so much good. Ps: look how cute @nickhargrove is. And the sweet cow. Ugh. ❤️
my jeans must think I’m dead
— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) April 25, 2020
I can’t believe I just watched the entirety of The Scorpion King and it wasn’t even the one where The Rock turns into a damn scorpion.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 23, 2020
Don’t forget that dreams are just as real pic.twitter.com/0njhA8FpJv
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) April 24, 2020
Told my husband I was walking the dog 🤷🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/Cw99dnBZQ5
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) April 24, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Here’s a further behind the scenes look at a sequence I teased with a picture right before the shut down. Sadly, I don’t think we’ll get the episode with this sequence this season because we couldn’t finish this episode before the shut down. Hopefully we’ll get it at the beginning of next season, because I had a lot of fun with it, and the stunt department and camera department killed it. Thought a little glimpse could be enough for now maybe. Enjoy tonight’s episode!! 4 episodes left!