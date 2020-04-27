UNLIKELY HEROES – Adam (Sam Underwood) and Liam (Adam Huber) rush to the aid of Blake (Grant Show) and Anders (Alan Dale), and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) gets a special visit from his hero Danny Trejo (guest starring as himself). Fallon (Liz Gillies) faces legal repercussions for advice “Aunt Alexis” (Elaine Hendrix) gives a listener on the new podcast and Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley), Vanessa (guest star Payton Jade) and Dominique (Michael Michele) celebrate the success of their reality show by looking ahead to what’s next. Cristal (Daniella Alonso) is forced to make a difficult decision. Also starring Maddison Brown. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Paula Sabbaga (#319). Original airdate 5/1/2020 @ 9pm.