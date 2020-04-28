



Arlington, WA., Monday, April 27th, 2020 – Angel of the Winds Casino Resort will reopen as a smoke-free establishment. In a statement to the public, they announced:

“The Stillaguamish Tribe and Executive Team, for the health & wellness of our Guests and Team Members; have made the decision that Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort will be re-opening as a 100% Smoke-Free Property.”

