Chelsey Davis interviews Rachel Skarsten, who plays the villain known as Alice on CW’s TV show, Batwoman. Learn what Rachel has been up to during the COVID-19 pandemic. Spoiler alert: She talks about how she created a virtual Comic-Con, called Homecon and when you can participate next. Rachel also discusses how she’s giving back, and previews the new episode that aired Sunday, April 26, at 7 p.m.