THE TANGLED WEB WE WEAVE – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) seeks to help Max (Casey Deidrick) out of a life-or-death situation, while Dean (Rich Sommer) leverages them against each other in an attempt to fix his own bad circumstances. Felix (Morgan Krantz) finds difficulty juggling his dating life with his dealing life, while Jess (Brooke Markham) is happily distracted by a new romance. Darnell (Keston John) tries a new gig, but his loyalty to Murphy and Max keeps him entangled in Nia’s (guest star Nicki Micheaux) web. Jeff Chan directed the episode written by Ryan Knighton (#204). Original airdate 5/7/2020 @ 9pm.