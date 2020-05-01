HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW SOMEONE? – With the Pepper Plant opening, Pepper (Julia Chan) is excited to finally show it to off to Katy (Lucy Hale), Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp). Thinking Pepper is in trouble, Josie tells Katy and Jorge what is going and on and they are starting to see that things aren’t adding up quite right. Katy finds some unsettling information about Guy’s (guest star Luke Cook) past and must decide how to handle the situation. Meanwhile, Jorge takes on a few extra jobs to help with his parents’ financial predicament. Camille Hyde, Lucien Laviscount, Zane Holtz and Katherine LaNasa also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Evelyn Yves (#112). Original airdate 5/7/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.