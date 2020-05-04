Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Can’t get over how amazing @JonnyBeauchamp is 💕 #KatyKeene
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) May 1, 2020
Uh oh…. cat’s out of the proverbial bag… 😬 naughty little chili pepper 🌶 #KatyKeene
— Julia Chan (@juliacchan) May 1, 2020
Batwoman season 1 finale spoilers. pic.twitter.com/R8dgs3Frdw
— Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) April 29, 2020
Memories on a Sunday. Lookit @MichaelEvansB05 in the background. pic.twitter.com/qjuKAA354m
— Taye Diggs (@TayeDiggs) May 3, 2020
Dropped a pizza roll on my foot two days ago and there’s still a burn mark. That’s my update for the day, hope you guys are staying well.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 4, 2020
My dad said we would t be able to finish this puzzle today and now my mom and I haven’t taken a break for hours. So hungry
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) May 4, 2020