SEASON FINALE

In the season finale, it’s time for Fallon’s (Liz Gillies) surprise Bachelorette Party and things go exactly as one would expect…in the world of Carrington. Also starring Grant Show, Daniella Alonso, Elaine Hendrix, Alan Dale, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley, Rafael de la Fuente, Maddison Brown and Sam Underwood. Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Francisca X. Hu (#320). Original airdate 5/8/2020 @ 9pm.