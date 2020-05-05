Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw


Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Men’s Health: Fans Are Still Obsessing Over CW Football Drama All American

 

Entertainment Tonight: ‘Riverdale’: Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Reflect on Season 4’s Stonewall Prep Mystery

Riverdale — \”Chapter Thirty-Six: Labor Day\” — Image Number: RVD301a_0268.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Cole Sprouse as Jughead and Lili Reinhart as Betty — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Screen Rant: Arrow’s Stephen Amell Knew Right Away Grant Gustin Was The Perfect Flash

 

Variety: Producer Greg Berlanti Donates $1 Million to Support Crews, Coronavirus Relief

 

TVLine: Roswell‘s Nathan Dean Shares His Favorite Part About Playing Dead

 

Collider: ‘Stargirl’ Review: DC’s Latest Is an Amblin-esque Delight

Comments

Leave a Reply