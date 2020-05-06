Arlington, WA – We are excited to announce, Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort has made the decision to re-open on Wednesday, May 13th at 3PM. We are committed to ensuring the safety of our guests, Team Members, and our community, as we open our doors.

“We have discussed a variety of re-opening dates previously and wanted to ensure all necessary precautions were in place and we were fully prepared to open our doors.” says The Chairman of the Stillaguamish Tribe, Shawn Yanity. The Casino is a central part of supporting the Stillaguamish Tribal government and essential services. The closure has had a significant impact on tribal programs such as Family Services, Health Services, Cultural Resources, and tribal elder programs, to name a few. Lastly, the Stillaguamish Tribe is exercising their sovereignty to support the livelihoods of our Team Members, their families, and our community.

We understand that for some guests, the time might not be right to visit us. We will be here and ready, with increased precautions in place, when they choose to join us at Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort once more.

Once open, we are committed to maintaining our cleaning standards to exceed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and tribal health organizations.

We are all in this together! Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort is delighted to welcome each and every one of our guests back to property next week. We’ve missed you!

Please visit our website for full details on all precautions we have in place and what visitors back to property can expect upon re-opening on Wednesday, May 13th.