Arlington, WA – Today the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians donated $600,000 to two local foodbanks; $300,000 to the Arlington Food Bank and another $300,000 to the Stanwood Camano Food bank. The donation is the latest effort by the Tribe to further care for the well-being of their local community and to help make a positive impact, during a period of continued uncertainty.

“We are very grateful to be a part of this community, and are happy to be able to help two instrumental organizations,” Chairman of the Stillaguamish Tribe, Shawn Yanity said. “With this donation, we hope to help feed those in need.”

The community has supported us and helped us grow, and the Stillaguamish Tribe is committed to assisting our local non-profits during this pandemic.

The Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians’ Board of Directors is comprised of:

Shawn Yanity, Chairman

Eric White, Vice Chairman

Tara Smith, Treasurer

Trisha Pecor, Secretary

Sara Thitipraserth, Member

Stacy White, Member

The Stillaguamish Tribe’s casino enterprise, Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort is set to re-open to the public on Wednesday, May 13th at 3PM as casino revenue is utilized to fund the charitable donations the tribe is so passionate about.