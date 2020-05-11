Filed Under:CW Stars, cw11 seattle, kstw, the cw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

my first friend. love u mummy. #happymothersday

How to polarize a young fanbase

Another oldie but goodie w my guy @danielezra, bruv!

Natural habitat

This morning I ran 2.23 miles for Ahmaud Arbery. For his birthday. In his remembrance. And In solidarity with my fellow brothers and sisters who stand against his senseless murder, the lack of action taken by the Georgia state police to arrest the two white male murderers immediately after and in hopes of justice being served come their judgement day. • It is important to understand the outrage: had it been two black men randomly following a white jogger and then ultimately killing him because they thought he was a “burglar” and wanted to take the law into their own hands (former cop or not) they would’ve been arrested ON.THE.SPOT, it would’ve been breaking news, and a death sentence would be definite. Open your eyes. This is not ok and your silence is your complacency. This is real and it’s not acceptable. This is why I run with Maud. #irunwithmaud #runwithmaud #ahmaudarbery

finale vibes 😻 @cw_katykeene this Thursday

