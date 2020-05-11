Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
My first Mother’s Day as a mom ❤️ It’s simply the best. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there pic.twitter.com/Gi9RY9aNhb
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) May 10, 2020
As another Mother’s Day comes and goes…I once again can’t seem to find the words of love and appreciation for all that you do to keep this family strong. Maybe the words don’t exist. But like JDM said…We will continue to look for them. Happy Mother’s Day @danneelackles512 today and everyday. We are so lucky and blessed to have you at the controls. And to all the mothers out there…thank you. 🙏🏼❤️ 🌎
Google search: how to make freckles glow like stars? pic.twitter.com/iD40IfaW1o
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) May 5, 2020
quarantine cardio: dance parties with @lilireinhart to early 2000s BOPS
— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) May 11, 2020
Also… of course, I have to say how much I enjoyed having @madchenamick as a director ❤️ she killed it, as I knew she would. #Riverdale
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 7, 2020
Happy Mother’s Day @shontellm, I couldn’t have wished for a better mom❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kvPxT3DyFa
— China⁷ (@chinamcclain) May 10, 2020
This gorgeous tipsy looking lady is my mum and she lives in England 🏴 so her Mother’s Day is different. But still it feels right to honor her with some choice words of appreciation. ZAINAB. Giver of life. Believer in dreams. Player of pranks. Margarita connoisseur. Grafter and worker bee. Chef, foodie and QVC addict. I don’t know how you did it. But you did. Always modest. Always laughing. The world is better because of you and so am I ❤️ ❤️
Just started watching Unorthodox on Netflix. Completey transfixed by Shira Haas.
— Madeleine Mantock (@missmads) May 9, 2020
Thank you to all our healthcare workers and first responders. For more information and to learn about ways you can help during the COVID-19 crisis, please join @PenskeMedia and @teamrubicon at https://t.co/EX4iIG26bx. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c9sfC5Mgoq
— Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) May 9, 2020
This morning I ran 2.23 miles for Ahmaud Arbery. For his birthday. In his remembrance. And In solidarity with my fellow brothers and sisters who stand against his senseless murder, the lack of action taken by the Georgia state police to arrest the two white male murderers immediately after and in hopes of justice being served come their judgement day. • It is important to understand the outrage: had it been two black men randomly following a white jogger and then ultimately killing him because they thought he was a “burglar” and wanted to take the law into their own hands (former cop or not) they would’ve been arrested ON.THE.SPOT, it would’ve been breaking news, and a death sentence would be definite. Open your eyes. This is not ok and your silence is your complacency. This is real and it’s not acceptable. This is why I run with Maud. #irunwithmaud #runwithmaud #ahmaudarbery
happy mother’s day my incredible mama. thank you for teaching me the beauty of “why not?” and for always answering my calls, no matter what (among many other things). I hope you take over your local pokémon go gym today & eat lots of pizza. wish I could give ya a big snuggle.
Big hair big dreams am i right Baby!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/98l8B7JGs8
— Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) May 10, 2020
Who allowed me to buy this ? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OprTapLF0I
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) May 10, 2020
the puppy snatcher pic.twitter.com/Z7D0U4622p
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) May 9, 2020
We dressed up & took photos for no one today because there’s nothing to do and also why not? I always feel lucky when I’m able to spend this day with my mom but this year I feel particularly fortunate. Meant the world to have this special day together. Happy Mother’s Day to all the Moms out there. Pet moms included! Notice how I’m pictured here with my son who didn’t write me a card or even mutter “Happy Mother’s Day” to me OR his Grandmother but It’s fine. I still love him. That’s motherhood.