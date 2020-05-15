SEASON PREMIERE

SEASON THREE PREMIERE – Now a couple with their own firm, Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) face a tough verdict after disagreeing how to handle their first case. Looking for a break, Billy convinces Joanna to return to Millwood for a high school reunion. However, when an old friend from Joanna’s past suffers a devastating loss, Joanna is forced to face long-buried demons from her past. James Genn directed the episode written by Bradley Simpson (#301). The CW original airdate 5/21/2020 @ 8pm.