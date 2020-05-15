Coming to CW11 Seattle Fall 2020!

CORONER is a character driven one-hour drama about Dr. Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan,

“Ballers”), a recently widowed, newly appointed coroner who investigates any suspicious,

unnatural or sudden deaths in Toronto. Each death brings Jenny into a new arena in the city and sparks buzzworthy themes … Jenny taps into her intuition, as much as her intellect and heart, as she solves cases along with the help of Homicide Detective Donovan “Mac” McAvoy (Roger Cross, “Arrow,” “The X-Files”), a man who isn’t afraid of challenging the status quo; pathologist Dr. Dwayne Allen (Lovell Adams-Gray, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Power Book II: Ghost”), his assistant River Baitz (Kiley May, “It: Chapter Two”); and Alison Trent (Tamara Podemski, “Run,” “Unsettled”), Jenny’s assistant who keeps it real. And while Jenny solves mysterious deaths, she also deals with clinical anxiety, a teenage son, Ross (Ehren Kassam, “Degrassi: Next Class,” “Degrassi: The Next Generation”), who is still grieving the death of his father, and the prospect of starting a new relationship with the enigmatic Liam (Éric Bruneau, “Trop”). Soulful. Warm. Energy. Coroner. Executive produced by Morwyn Brebner (“Saving Hope,” “Rookie Blue”), Adrienne Mitchell (“Bellevue,” “Played”), Jonas Prupas (“Collision Course”), Brett Burlock (“Pure,” “Ascension”) and Peter Emerson (“Pure,” “The Firm”), CORONER is a CBC original series produced by Muse Entertainment, Back Alley Films and Cineflix Studios.