Coming to CW11 Seattle Fall 2020!

SWAMP THING follows Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed, “Gotham,” “Teen Wolf”) as she

investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but when a mysterious creature emerges from the murky marsh, she finds herself facing the nightmares of a supernatural world where no one is safe. The series also stars Virginia Madsen (“Sideways,” “Dune”), Andy Bean (“Power,” “It: Chapter Two”), Henderson Wade (“Riverdale,” “Extant”), Derek Mears (“The Flash,” “Predators”), Maria Sten (“Persuasion,” “Channel Zero”) and Jeryl Prescott (“The Walking Dead,” “Ray Donovan”) with Jennifer Beals (“Flashdance,” “The L Word”) and Will Patton (“Falling Skies,” “Halloween”). Based on the DC characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, SWAMP THING is produced by Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by James Wan (“Aquaman,” “The Conjuring” films), Mark Verheiden (“Battlestar Galactica,” “Constantine”), Gary Dauberman (“It” and “Annabelle” films), Michael Clear (“The Nun,” “Annabelle: Creation”) and Len Wiseman (“Lucifer,” “Sleepy Hollow”).