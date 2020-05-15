Coming to CW11 Seattle Fall 2020!

Created by Jon Brown (“Succession,” “Veep”), DEAD PIXELS follows Meg (Alexa Davies, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”), Nicky (Will Merrick, “Poldark”) and Usman (Sargon Yelda, “Strike”) who are obsessed with the online fantasy game “Kingdom Scrolls.” Meg would happily cut a date short to go home and defend Castle Blackfinger. Nicky thinks the miscasting of Vince Vaughn as Tanadaal in the “Kingdom Scrolls” movie is an international outrage. And Usman has made a plywood lid for his child’s playpen, so he can play the game in peace. Oh, and Nicky definitely isn’t into Meg. That would be a cliché. DEAD PIXELS is split equally between the characters’ tragicomic real lives and their computer-animated misadventures in “Kingdom Scrolls.” Executive Produced by Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain, Phil Clarke and Jon Brown, DEAD PIXELS is a Various Artists Limited production for Channel 4 that airs on E4 in the UK and distributed by BBC Studios.