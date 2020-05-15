HELP ME – While Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Felix (Morgan Krantz) juggle their personal extracurricular activities with the demands of drug dealing, Jess (Brooke Markham) finds herself inextricably in Nia’s (guest star Nicki Micheaux) crosshairs. Trey (guest star Dewshane Williams) has Darnell’s (Keston John) back, and Max (Casey Deidrick) finds himself at the end of a rope. Josh (Theodore Bhat) continues to seek Murphy’s assistance with his challenging circumstances, while Dean (Rich Sommer) contends with Chloe’s (guest star Calle Walton) newfound rebelliousness. David Grossman directed the episode written by Malarie Howard (#206). Original airdate 5/21/2020 @ 9pm.