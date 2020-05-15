Coming to CW11 Seattle Fall 2020!

TELL ME A STORY takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark

and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this

serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder. The cast of the first season of TELL ME A STORY includes James Wolk (“Watchmen,” “Mad Men”), Billy Magnussen (“The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”), Dania Ramirez (“Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Entourage”), Danielle Campbell (“The Originals,” “Runaways”), Dorian Missick (“Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.”), Michael Raymond-James (“Frontier,” “True Blood”), Davi Santos (“Power Rangers Beast Morphers”), Sam Jaeger (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Why Women Kill”), Zabryna Guevara (“Emergence,” “New Amsterdam”) with Paul Wesley (“The Vampire Diaries,” “24”) and Kim Cattrall (“Filthy Rich,” “Sex and the City”). From Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, TELL ME A STORY season one is written and executive produced by Kevin Williamson alongside Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Liz Friedlander, who directs and executive produces the first two episodes

Exploring an entirely new set of characters, season two of TELL ME A STORY features the stories of three legendary princesses – “Beauty and the Beast,” “Sleeping Beauty” and

“Cinderella” – like you’ve never seen them before. Filmed on location in Nashville, season two of TELL ME A STORY stars Paul Wesley (“The Vampire Diaries”) as Tucker Reed, Carrie- Anne Moss (“The Matrix,” “Jessica Jones”) as Rebecca Pruitt, Odette Annable (“House,”

“Supergirl”) as Maddie Pruitt, Eka Darville (“Jessica Jones”) as Beau Morris, Matt Lauria

(“Kingdom,” “Friday Night Lights”) as Jackson Pruitt, Natalie Alyn Lind (“The Gifted,” “The

Goldbergs”) as Ashley Rose Pruitt and Ashley Madekwe (“Salem,” “Revenge”) as Simone

Garland. In addition, Danielle Campbell (“The Originals”) returns to TELL ME A STORY this

season in a recurring role as Olivia Moon. Garcelle Beauvais (“Spider-Man Homecoming”) as

Veronica Garland, Caleb Castille (“Wu Tang: An American Saga”) as Ron and Christopher Meyer (“The Affair”) as Derek round out the cast with recurring roles.