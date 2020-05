Chelsey Davis catches up with Lucy Hale, star of the CW show, ‘Katy Keene’! In this interview, Lucy shares why she feels like she was destined for the role, and what it’s like to be part of history with Archie Comics. They also chat about how she’s keeping busy during quarantine, fashion, how to be better versions of ourselves, how she’s making an impact through a great cause with her former cast on Pretty Little Liars, and so much more!