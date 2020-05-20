BREAKING FREE – After Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) does the one thing that goes against her nature when it comes to her sisters, she tries to protect the Legends by scattering them in different television shows. Of course, in true Legends style some can’t just be blissfully ignorant and happy but figure out a way to end up messing with the system. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann and Matt Ryan also star. Marc Guggenheim directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan (#514). Original airdate 5/26/2020 @ 9pm.