Hosted by Multi-Platinum Recording Artist and Actress Jordin Sparks, Music Collaboration Special is Co-Produced In Partnership with Critical Content and iHeartMedia

May 20, 2020 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network is set to air the music collaboration special event ICONIC: TLC featuring one the greatest female groups in music, TLC. ICONIC: TLC debuts Monday, June 1 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) and will be followed by an original episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT ).

Hosted by multi-platinum recording artist and actress Jordin Sparks, ICONIC: TLC features four artists performing genre-busting covers of TLC’s biggest hits like you’ve never seen before. TLC and the artists will be connected by video chat to watch the incredible at-home performances, then TLC will select one of the artists to collaborate with in a final, show-stopping performance. Music fans can hear all the exclusive songs on iHeartRadio stations across the country the following day, Tuesday, June 2 , and re-watch the performances and show on The CW app and CWTV.com free, with no login or authentication and fully ad-supported.

The four featured artists performing on ICONIC: TLC include country music duo LOCASH, R&B and Hip-Hop sister duo Ceraadi, platinum-certified pop singer MAX and platinum-certified singer-songwriter Ally Brooke.

ICONIC is based on the Korean format sensation that is “Immortal Songs: Singing the Legends,” with over 425 episodes to date on KBS (Korean Broadcasting Station).

ICONIC: TLC is from Critical Content in partnership with iHeartMedia and executive produced by Tom Forman, Jenny Daly and Matthew Pickel from Critical Content, John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Marissa Morris from iHeartMedia. Eunhui Jong and Michael Dempsey are also Executive Producers.