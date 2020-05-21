Skeet Ulrich didn’t hold back when revealing why he decided to leave “Riverdale.” The actor got candid when sharing in an Instagram Live with girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin that he just wasn’t feeling as fulfilled on the CW hit as he’d like, saying specifically that he “got bored creatively.” As of Wednesday, the network had yet to respond to Skeet’s remarks and Warner Bros. reportedly declined to comment. The 50-year-old plays F.P. Jones, the father of Cole Sprouse’s character, Jughead. He and castmate Marisol Nichols both announced their planned departures in February, saying Season 4 would be their last.