JOANNA MUST INVESTIGATE AN OLD FRIEND – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) decide to stay in Millwood to help Kodie (Sera-Lys McArthur). Joanna feels good about her chances in court but when a surprise witness shows up things take a shocking turn. Meanwhile, Kat (Dayle McLeod) and Luna (Star Slade) struggle to work together for the first time. James Genn directed the episode written by Adam Pettle (#302). Original airdate 5/28/2020 @ 8pm.