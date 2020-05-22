GROWING APART – Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) preoccupation with helping Max (Casey Deidrick) – whose luck continues to spiral – forces her to take more extreme risks. Felix (Morgan Krantz) is forced to contend with issues at Guiding Hope, while Jess (Brooke Markham) struggles as all her relationships are tested. Meanwhile, Chloe (guest star Calle Walton) meets Dean’s (Rich Sommer) new partner, Gene (guest star Matt Murray), who shares information that feeds into her growing suspicions about her father. Also starring Keston John and Theodore Bhat. Gandja Monteiro directed the episode written by Jess Burkle (#207). Original airdate 5/28/2020 @ 9pm.