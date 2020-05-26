Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Anyone else wearing the same 5 outfits on repeat? — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) May 18, 2020

Maison just said, “can we get a pet bat?” I said, “no.” She said, “if you get me a pet bat, I promise I won’t throw another tantrum from now till when I go to college.” I said, “Okay, I’ll look into a pet bat.” — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) May 25, 2020

Hey guys, hope you enjoy the episode tonight. Thank you for sticking it out with us all these years 🙏🏻💕😘 — Eliza Taylor (@MisElizaJane) May 20, 2020

my dad is so cute. we just spent 30 minutes talking about how magnificent bumblebees are 🥺 🐝 — Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) May 24, 2020

follow up tweet he just sent me this photo he took. imagining him searching his garden for a bumblebee makes me happy pic.twitter.com/SwNUWJHmH8 — Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) May 24, 2020

Are there places where you can get your back scratched? Not a massage… just… a back scratch. How is this not a thing already? Or maybe it is and I’m unaware. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 22, 2020

Reminding everybody: you choose what you care about today. Choose wisely and throw away what's not serving you. — Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) May 24, 2020

Dreams come true on Katy Keene – a world where 5’2” girls walk runways pic.twitter.com/e4OOuwshQP — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) May 21, 2020