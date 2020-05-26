THE OPPORTUNITY OF A LIFETIME – Hosted by multi-platinum recording artist and actress Jordin Sparks, ICONIC: TLC features four artists performing genre-busting covers of 90’s hits and pop sensation TLC’s biggest hits like never seen before. TLC and the artists will be connected by video chat to watch the incredible at-home performances, then TLC will select one of the artists to collaborate with in a final, show-stopping performance. ICONIC: TLC is from Critical Content in partnership with iHeartMedia and executive produced by Tom Forman, Jenny Daly and Matthew Pickel from Critical Content, John Sykes and Tom Poleman from iHeartMedia. Eunhui Jong and Michael Dempsey are also executive producers. Original airdate 6/1/2020 @ 8pm.