UNEXPECTED THREAT – As Raven (Lindsey Morgan) faces an unexpected threat, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) must keep the peace among opposing factions in Sanctum. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Tim Scanlan directed the episode written by Kim Shumway (#702). Original airdate 6/3/2020 @ 8pm.