BILLY RUNS INTO HIS ESTRANGED FATHER – Billy’s (Peter Mooney) unexpected encounter with his estranged father is tense. Meanwhile, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) deals with the results of Kodie’s (Sera-Lys McArthur) custody hearing. Kelly Makin directed the episode written by Felicia Brooker (#303). Original airdate 6/4/2020 @ 8pm.