USE WHAT YOU GOT – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) convinces Jess (Brooke Markham) to help with a drug mission, while Felix (Morgan Krantz) finds himself in a legal predicament. Dean’s (Rich Sommer) partner Gene (guest star Matt Murray) begins showing some real talent on the job, giving Dean a lead that could unravel Murphy’s plans. Nia (guest star Nicki Micheaux) questions Darnell’s (Keston John) loyalty, and Murphy visits Max (Casey Deidrick). Steven Tsuchida directed the episode written by Amy Turner (#208). Original airdate 6/4/2020 @ 9pm.