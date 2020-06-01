Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Hey guys, here are the links of some petitions to sign. If there are any more you would like to add or that I missed, please feel free to include them in the comments. Sending love. https://t.co/ylRO0xdWl6https://t.co/s0dxfRv1nDhttps://t.co/bgrEZ1S4ZQhttps://t.co/hDsnSU8Dbg — Danielle Rose Russell (@itsdanielleruss) May 30, 2020

I’m heartbroken, disgusted and embarrassed for our country. How the fuck can innocent people die everyday and we not do anything about it? truly at a loss for words. THIS IS NOT OKAY. https://t.co/Fou7i769jT — Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) May 27, 2020

This should not be a common occurrence. This is terrifying. It is pure racism and hatred. The police officers who are killing innocent people every day need to be brought to justice- it is not fucking fair. And we won’t be quiet about it. https://t.co/VF851Y823g — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 27, 2020

You can rebuild a building. You can’t replace a life. — Chris Wood (@CHRIStophrWOOD) May 31, 2020

We need to speak out and speak up…to our local governments and on social media. And if you don’t know what to say, Help amplify the voices of those who do. Speak up with your inner circles. — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) May 29, 2020

Like you, recent events have rocked me to the core. We ALL need to be more compassionate and aware. We need education and reform, not public platitudes, and we need to remember that everybody is created equal. — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) May 29, 2020