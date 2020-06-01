Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
IMPORTANT. #courtneyahndesign pic.twitter.com/CZcpmmOEN6
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) May 30, 2020
Hey guys, here are the links of some petitions to sign. If there are any more you would like to add or that I missed, please feel free to include them in the comments. Sending love. https://t.co/ylRO0xdWl6https://t.co/s0dxfRv1nDhttps://t.co/bgrEZ1S4ZQhttps://t.co/hDsnSU8Dbg
— Danielle Rose Russell (@itsdanielleruss) May 30, 2020
I haven’t felt compelled to post anything on my social for days. Then my friend sent me this. And it moved my heart. Because I know he and others who have made themselves seen and heard (to me) love me, support me and will fight for me. The same way I would and do for them. Everything that is happening right now, that has happened over and over again — this time feels different. I want it to be different. It has to be different. Do. Not. Stop. #blacklivesmatter
Here is my face. I hate wearing a lot of makeup and @noahasanias was a gem at complimenting that and embracing my impatience for fake eyelashes and heavy eyeliner (which I normally would use to feel “shoot ready.”) We would have gotten a shot even closer up the nose, but I figured I’d spare you. Just got to posting an interview I did with @entertainmenttonight recently for Asian Pacific Islander heritage month. This is a very meaningful month and time to be alive. Thank you guys for chatting with me about The Half of It, Nancy Drew, and my experience in general. Link is in bio. 🖤 Photo: @noahasanias encouraging the up-close and pore-sonal
Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio. It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape. Also @mysmarvel
#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/DEp4HIFEaA
— Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) May 31, 2020
James Baldwin is a phenomenal writer. If you haven’t read any of his work, I recommend it. It’s a wonder there is so much Black excellence in the world when we are tasked with the burden and distraction and debilitation that White Supremacy brings. Having to work twice as hard to get half as much and all the while with a knee on our necks. A knee taken in protest of the lives lost to Police Brutality, is bizarrely to some an affront on Patriotism. Are you proud of your country? I’m not just talking about the US. The roots of racism are deeply embedded in Europe too. Do not come to my page to tell me all lives matter or to complain about violence (perpetrated by police officers) at the protests we are seeing. The system is broken. We can’t fix it, we need a new one. If this post makes you feel bad or ashamed or annoyed, that’s okay. But I hope you take a moment at some point to think less of your own feelings and more of how you can be useful. #BlackLivesMatter
I write this recognizing my privilege. I am privileged. This is for my brothers and sisters who are not. for my dad who, with two babies in the car, had someone try to drive him off the road simply because this man caught a glimpse of his skin color through the driver window. in my own home town. The place many people don’t realize is full of racism. I am here for you and I am here with you. #saytheirnames #blm #georgefloyd #ahmaudarbery #breonnataylor
I’m heartbroken, disgusted and embarrassed for our country. How the fuck can innocent people die everyday and we not do anything about it? truly at a loss for words. THIS IS NOT OKAY. https://t.co/Fou7i769jT
— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) May 27, 2020
This should not be a common occurrence. This is terrifying. It is pure racism and hatred. The police officers who are killing innocent people every day need to be brought to justice- it is not fucking fair. And we won’t be quiet about it. https://t.co/VF851Y823g
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 27, 2020
You can rebuild a building. You can’t replace a life.
— Chris Wood (@CHRIStophrWOOD) May 31, 2020
As someone who’s lived with a mental health disorder, I’ve searched and dug as deep as possible, oftentimes even fighting against myself to be proud of WHO I am. Battles lost and battles won. But I’ve never been so deeply sorry for WHAT I am than in the times where the color of my skin is associated with horrific and unforgivable acts, such as the brutal murder of George Floyd. I, as a white human being, cannot even fathom the utter heartbreak of the black community right now. And not just right now… all throughout history. But statements and conversations alone can’t dictate the course of the future. Action can. Action has to. Go to justiceforbigfloyd.com and sign the petition to demand that justice is served. #sayhisname #georgefloyd
We need to speak out and speak up…to our local governments and on social media. And if you don’t know what to say, Help amplify the voices of those who do. Speak up with your inner circles.
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) May 29, 2020
Like you, recent events have rocked me to the core. We ALL need to be more compassionate and aware. We need education and reform, not public platitudes, and we need to remember that everybody is created equal.
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) May 29, 2020
#HappyMemorialDay! Thank you to all who serve and have served – you keep us safe. Grateful to those we met on our @the_USO tour last year – your courage and commitment is inspiring pic.twitter.com/9wwNzEXQHI
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) May 25, 2020
Swipe through these in my story. This is something I’ve been thinking a lot about recently and having conversations with friends, family and people on social media about. It’s embarrassing for me personally to admit as a 30 year old adult, but being anti racist wasn’t something I had thought much about. I really thought knowing I wasn’t racist was enough. I knew what was in my heart and I thought carrying that with me would be enough. I’ve always been more comfortable mostly keeping to myself. I’m what you could call an introvert and a homebody. Ironically enough, being in the spotlight or putting myself out there can really make me uncomfortable. I’ve never thought of myself as an activist and I honestly still don’t. I’ve never felt smart enough I guess. I’ve never felt like I truly have something to contribute. But I’ve realized and am realizing that it’s my whiteness that allowed me to think just knowing I wasn’t racist was enough. I was naive. What I’m learning now is that’s not enough. I need to be more actively anti racist. My black friends and black Americans I don’t know are depending on me and other people with skin like mine to use our voices right now. And they always have been. I was just naive enough to think that that wasn’t my fight. That I was “doing my part” by not being racist. I’m going to continue to use my platform and just my every day life and encounters to be a better ally for people that didn’t have the head start in life that I did. I’m sorry it took me so long to get here. I’m here now. I know I still don’t have all the tools needed or all the knowledge to be the best possible ally. But I know now me being uncomfortable is just going to be a part of the equation and I’m willing to have those conversations and to do my best to help.