Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

James Baldwin is a phenomenal writer. If you haven’t read any of his work, I recommend it. It’s a wonder there is so much Black excellence in the world when we are tasked with the burden and distraction and debilitation that White Supremacy brings. Having to work twice as hard to get half as much and all the while with a knee on our necks. A knee taken in protest of the lives lost to Police Brutality, is bizarrely to some an affront on Patriotism. Are you proud of your country? I’m not just talking about the US. The roots of racism are deeply embedded in Europe too. Do not come to my page to tell me all lives matter or to complain about violence (perpetrated by police officers) at the protests we are seeing. The system is broken. We can’t fix it, we need a new one. If this post makes you feel bad or ashamed or annoyed, that’s okay. But I hope you take a moment at some point to think less of your own feelings and more of how you can be useful. #BlackLivesMatter

As someone who’s lived with a mental health disorder, I’ve searched and dug as deep as possible, oftentimes even fighting against myself to be proud of WHO I am. Battles lost and battles won. But I’ve never been so deeply sorry for WHAT I am than in the times where the color of my skin is associated with horrific and unforgivable acts, such as the brutal murder of George Floyd. I, as a white human being, cannot even fathom the utter heartbreak of the black community right now. And not just right now… all throughout history. But statements and conversations alone can’t dictate the course of the future. Action can. Action has to. Go to justiceforbigfloyd.com and sign the petition to demand that justice is served. #sayhisname #georgefloyd

Swipe through these in my story. This is something I’ve been thinking a lot about recently and having conversations with friends, family and people on social media about. It’s embarrassing for me personally to admit as a 30 year old adult, but being anti racist wasn’t something I had thought much about. I really thought knowing I wasn’t racist was enough. I knew what was in my heart and I thought carrying that with me would be enough. I’ve always been more comfortable mostly keeping to myself. I’m what you could call an introvert and a homebody. Ironically enough, being in the spotlight or putting myself out there can really make me uncomfortable. I’ve never thought of myself as an activist and I honestly still don’t. I’ve never felt smart enough I guess. I’ve never felt like I truly have something to contribute. But I’ve realized and am realizing that it’s my whiteness that allowed me to think just knowing I wasn’t racist was enough. I was naive. What I’m learning now is that’s not enough. I need to be more actively anti racist. My black friends and black Americans I don’t know are depending on me and other people with skin like mine to use our voices right now. And they always have been. I was just naive enough to think that that wasn’t my fight. That I was “doing my part” by not being racist. I’m going to continue to use my platform and just my every day life and encounters to be a better ally for people that didn’t have the head start in life that I did. I’m sorry it took me so long to get here. I’m here now. I know I still don’t have all the tools needed or all the knowledge to be the best possible ally. But I know now me being uncomfortable is just going to be a part of the equation and I’m willing to have those conversations and to do my best to help.

soul food. big mood. mild attitude.

💔

