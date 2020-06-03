June 3, 2020 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network announced today the acquisition of the international thriller DEVILS, starring Alessandro Borghi and Patrick Dempsey, adding the series to its Fall 2020 schedule airing on Wednesdays (8:00-9:00pm, PT) , followed by the investigative drama CORONER (9:00-10:00pm, PT) .

DEVILS is an international thriller that follows Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi, “The First King: Birth of an Empire,” “Suburra”), the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at NYL, one of the world’s most important investment banks, and his mentor, NYL’s CEO Dominic Morgan (Patrick Dempsey, “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair”). After Dominic appoints another colleague over Massimo following a bitter promotion battle, Massimo finds himself named prime suspect in a murder investigation. Fighting to clear his name, Massimo becomes involved in an intercontinental financial war and is forced to choose between supporting Dominic or going up against him.

The series also stars Laia Costa (“Victoria,” “Newness”), Kasia Smutniak (“Loro,” “Perfetti Sconosciuti”), Lars Mikkelsen (“The Killing,” “Sherlock”), Malachi Kirby (“Roots”), Paul Chowdhry (“Live at the Apollo,” “Swinging with the Finkels”), Pia Mechler (“Everything Is Wonderful”), Harry Michell (“Chubby Funny”) and Sallie Harmsen (“Blade Runner 2049”).

Based on the novel I Diavoli by Guido Maria Brera, DEVILS is produced by Sky Italia and Lux Vide, in association with Sky Studios, Orange Studio and OCS. Created by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera, Daniele Cesarano, Barbara Petronio, Ezio Abbate, the series is executive produced by Luca Bernabei, Matilde Bernabei, Daniele Passani, Nick Hurran, Sara Melodia, Luisa Cotta Ramosino, Ben Harris, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker, and Nils Hartmann and Sonia Rovai for Sky. DEVILS is produced by Luca Bernabei and directed by Nick Hurran and Jan Maria Michelini. NBCUniversal Global Distribution is handling international distribution of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.