ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

LAUGHTER IS THE BEST MEDICINE – Comedy powerhouse Jim Gaffigan has made a career out of finding the extraordinary in the ordinary with his hilarious yet biting observational style. In his sixth comedy special, Gaffigan steers away from the conventional as he is faced with the medical crisis that hit his family. Using humor to deal with the unthinkable, Gaffigan proves that indeed, laughter is medicine. The special is directed by Jeannie Gaffigan and executive produced by Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson of Comedy Dynamics, A Nacelle Company. Original airdate 6/9/2020.